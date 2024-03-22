Head to Head Analysis: Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) & CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

CSP has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSP and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $64.65 million 1.59 $5.20 million $0.87 24.38 Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

24.4% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of CSP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP 6.33% 8.76% 5.85% Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -17.83% -0.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CSP and Plum Acquisition Corp. I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CSP beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSP

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as planning, designing, assessment, implementation, migration, optimization, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; optimization, maintenance, and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT infrastructure, managed and hosted unified communication services, security, and backup and replication. The High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; ARIA Zero Trust PROTECT that stopping the attacks that are used to attack critical infrastructure applications; Myricom network adapters; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets. CSP Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

