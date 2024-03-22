Head to Head Contrast: Knife River (KNF) & The Competition

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Knife River to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Knife River and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River 6.46% 15.98% 7.14% Knife River Competitors 20.38% -22.53% 3.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Knife River and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 1 5 0 2.83 Knife River Competitors 232 1076 1440 13 2.45

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Knife River presently has a consensus target price of $72.20, indicating a potential downside of 8.06%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Knife River’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Knife River has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

67.1% of Knife River shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Knife River and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.83 billion $182.87 million -0.15 Knife River Competitors $2.25 billion $333.32 million 6.54

Knife River has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Knife River is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It also sells merchandise and other building materials and related services. The company serves federal, state, and municipal governments for various projects, such as highways, bridges, airports, schools, public buildings, and other public-infrastructure projects, as well as industrial, commercial, and residential developers. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

