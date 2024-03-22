HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.45. 148,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.76. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 125.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,643 shares of company stock worth $592,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in HealthEquity by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,482,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,966,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,169,000 after purchasing an additional 374,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

