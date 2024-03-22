HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.0200 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $3.32 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

