Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CEO Bradford C. Connett Sells 6,430 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

