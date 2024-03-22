Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $81.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,919. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $74.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

