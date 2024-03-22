Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.17 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $152.38 million and approximately $55,485.67 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.17 or 0.00006584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006761 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00015490 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,419.97 or 1.00113639 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010739 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.92 or 0.00157733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.21522106 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $43,949.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

