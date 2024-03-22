Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.99

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 16130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HESM

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.6343 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.