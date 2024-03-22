HI Price Hits $0.0005 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $229,948.12 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006733 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00025936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00015575 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,192.54 or 0.99988872 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010638 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00156916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050848 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $220,949.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

