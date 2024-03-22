Hibbett, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hibbett in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HIBB. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Hibbett Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Hibbett by 32.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.