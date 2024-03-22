HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Monday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIVE opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $324.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.56.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 57.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,721,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 972,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 468,421 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Articles

