HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLS. Clarus Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$4.35 to C$4.15 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
