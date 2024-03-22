Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 0.9%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $391.48 and last traded at $391.61. Approximately 472,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,142,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.51. The company has a market capitalization of $388.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.