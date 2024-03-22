Hongbo Lu Buys 1,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at $926,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hongbo Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

ARWR stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

