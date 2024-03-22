HS Management Partners LLC Acquires 128,490 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,490 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 5.6% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $121,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. 1,319,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.