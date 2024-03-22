HS Management Partners LLC Acquires 4,210 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises about 2.2% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Marriott International worth $48,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.07.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average of $217.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

