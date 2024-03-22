HS Management Partners LLC Has $70.32 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

HS Management Partners LLC decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 484,265 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren comprises approximately 3.3% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $70,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $187.55. 147,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.76 and a 200-day moving average of $138.93. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $192.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.