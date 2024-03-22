Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Hub Group's revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

