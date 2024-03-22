Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 111,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.