HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Down 5%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. 32,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 116,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCM

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 28.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.