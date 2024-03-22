Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on H shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,440,275 shares of company stock worth $222,698,127 in the last ninety days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $159.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

