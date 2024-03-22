Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on H. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $159.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $159.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440,275 shares of company stock worth $222,698,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

