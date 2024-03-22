IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $18.24 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after purchasing an additional 361,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.72. The company had a trading volume of 665,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,348. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $207.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.82. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.39.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

