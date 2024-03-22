IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $20.46 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.39. 387,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,441. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.47 and a 200 day moving average of $184.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

