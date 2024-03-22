IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $605.03. 153,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,120. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.61 and a fifty-two week high of $617.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.74.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.85.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

