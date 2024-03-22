IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 286.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 58.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 277,143 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,626 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,749,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,874,000 after acquiring an additional 654,792 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.77.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

