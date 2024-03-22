IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.64. 236,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.97. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.67 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.