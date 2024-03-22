IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.40. 238,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.80.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.09.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

