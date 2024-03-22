IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.91 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.45. 161,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $227.48.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

