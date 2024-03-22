IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.03 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $12.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $550.89. The stock had a trading volume of 114,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,629. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.24. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

