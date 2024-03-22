IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,213 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.52.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ COIN traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.87. 6,128,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,187,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 940.37 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.93. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $276.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total value of $1,070,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,740 shares in the company, valued at $44,335,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 843,261 shares of company stock worth $129,041,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

