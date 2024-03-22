IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,541 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 61.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE NEM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. 3,155,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,440,977. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

