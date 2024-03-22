IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,640. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.72.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

