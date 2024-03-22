IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.70. 596,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,008. The firm has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

