IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,438,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,117 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

BAC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,727,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,183,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $292.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

