IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,396 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,627. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.08 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.65.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

