IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 15,615 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,615 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $35,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,313,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,357,080. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Compass Point upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.74.

Get Our Latest Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.