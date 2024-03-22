IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,604 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $70,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,703,690,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $392.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $388.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

