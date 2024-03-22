IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 49 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.89.

KLA Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $710.47. 125,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,398. The company has a fifty day moving average of $649.24 and a 200 day moving average of $561.56. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

