IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 523 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nucor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 254,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,107 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 0.9 %

Nucor stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.69. The stock had a trading volume of 263,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $197.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

