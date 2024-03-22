IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 640 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $2,043,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,977,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.25. The stock had a trading volume of 120,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,977. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $437.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.72 and its 200 day moving average is $364.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.