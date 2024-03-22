IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 6,654 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $41,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $42.35. 10,955,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,879,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

