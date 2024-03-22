IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 61.7% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,551,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $141.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.