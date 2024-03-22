IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $17.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $10.23 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $601.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $28,622.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,454.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927. 56.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

