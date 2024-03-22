Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Insider Leah R. Neufeld Acquires 3,818 Shares

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) insider Leah R. Neufeld purchased 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $10,995.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $28,883.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Immuneering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. 346,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,135. Immuneering Co. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.75.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMRX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 76.2% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,204,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Immuneering by 16.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after buying an additional 577,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Immuneering by 80.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after buying an additional 1,083,465 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immuneering by 1.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Immuneering by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

