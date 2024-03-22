Imunon (IMNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNNGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Imunon to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.

Imunon Price Performance

Shares of IMNN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,281. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Imunon has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Imunon in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imunon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Imunon during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Imunon in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imunon in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

