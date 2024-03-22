IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

IN8bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $1.25 on Monday. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of IN8bio by 98.3% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IN8bio by 11.7% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 511,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IN8bio by 38.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

