Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.76.

Infosys Stock Down 3.8 %

INFY opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $158,356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 138.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 294.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,515,000 after buying an additional 4,157,198 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

