Insider Buying: Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Director Buys C$178,072.00 in Stock

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Free Report) Director Roger Morris Tucker purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.23 per share, with a total value of C$178,072.00.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

Africa Oil Corp has a 12-month low of C$9.85 and a 12-month high of C$30.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.