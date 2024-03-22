Insider Buying: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Major Shareholder Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE DKS opened at $224.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average is $138.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $224.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DKS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,007,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.